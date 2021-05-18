Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 110,014 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,014 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

