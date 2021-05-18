Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $433.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.75 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

