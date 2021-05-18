Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,680. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit