Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,680. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.