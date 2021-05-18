Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,932.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

