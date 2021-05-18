GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $218.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

