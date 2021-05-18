GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

