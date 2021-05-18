GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

WORK stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit