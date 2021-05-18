GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

WORK stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.