GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -183.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.04.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

