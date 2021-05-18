Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.34

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 3158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Several research firms have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $24,813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $6,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

