Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
GHLD stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
