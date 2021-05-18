Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells $53,507.32 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 835,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,135. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

