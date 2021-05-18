Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 8,516,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,008. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

