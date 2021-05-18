Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.