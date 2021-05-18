Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

