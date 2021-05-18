Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.
Shares of HBI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
