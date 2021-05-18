Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$45.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.75.

TSE HDI opened at C$34.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.75. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$11.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The firm has a market cap of C$727.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.42.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

