Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Northcoast Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price upped by Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:HOG opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

