Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

HARP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,519 shares of company stock worth $12,858,796. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

