Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

