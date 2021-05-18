HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.76% from the stock’s current price.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

ALLK opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

