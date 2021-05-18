Head-To-Head Analysis: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) versus Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Ventas 3 9 5 0 2.12

Ventas has a consensus target price of $49.24, suggesting a potential downside of 9.39%. Given Ventas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ventas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 4.81 $22.18 million N/A N/A Ventas $3.87 billion 5.28 $433.02 million $3.85 14.16

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19% Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

