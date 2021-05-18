Head to Head Analysis: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Welltower 2 10 8 0 2.30

Welltower has a consensus target price of $66.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $185.79 million 0.27 $1.91 million $1.11 2.95 Welltower $5.12 billion 5.96 $1.23 billion $4.16 17.58

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -38.08% -49.78% -8.11% Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39%

Volatility & Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

