HeartBout Tops 1-Day Volume of $269.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $213,799.69 and $269.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.78 or 0.01413874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00118690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063035 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.