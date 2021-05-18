Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Hecla Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $59,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 15,009,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736,093. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -176.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

