Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.650-5.050 EPS.

HLF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,909. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.