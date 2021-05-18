Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.16.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

