HEXO’s (HEXO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 369,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of C$891.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

