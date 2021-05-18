HEXO’s (HEXO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

HEXO (TSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 369,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of C$891.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit