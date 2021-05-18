Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
