Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,385.43

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,385.43 ($18.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,530 ($19.99). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,526 ($19.94), with a volume of 113,006 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,487.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,385.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

