Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,797,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,177. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.