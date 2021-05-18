Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $193.37 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Hive has a market cap of $193.37 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,308,893 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.