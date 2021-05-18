Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.8493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.