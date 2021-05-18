Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.58.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.