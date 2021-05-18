Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 310 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

