Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 474 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.