Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

