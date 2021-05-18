Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,048,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,290,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.