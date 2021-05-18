Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

