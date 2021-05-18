Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.
NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.75.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
