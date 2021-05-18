HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.26

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and traded as low as $120.18. HOYA shares last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 16,886 shares.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.54.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit