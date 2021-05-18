HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.26

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and traded as low as $120.18. HOYA shares last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 16,886 shares.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.54.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

