HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 604,723 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $64,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

