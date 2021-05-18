H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.16.

HR.UN traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.72. The company had a trading volume of 397,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,977. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$8.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.74.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit