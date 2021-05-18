HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.