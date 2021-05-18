Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.17 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.