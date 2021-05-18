Human Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.