Human Investing LLC Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

