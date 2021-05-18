Human Investing LLC Sells 88 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

DE stock opened at $383.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $130.51 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

