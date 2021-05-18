Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -277.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

