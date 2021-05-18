Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

