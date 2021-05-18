HyperCash (HC) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $68.41 million and $20.28 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.00 or 1.00350998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.37 or 0.01551512 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00711118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00421853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00192589 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006292 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.