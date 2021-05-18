Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Hyve Group stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116.40 ($1.52). 667,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,161. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £308.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

